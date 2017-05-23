Energy Sec. Perry Pushes Research Lab Funding
Energy Secretary Rick Perry toured the Oak Ridge, Tennessee National Laboratory, tested vehicles with 3-D printed parts, and called for more research lab funds. President Trump's budget would cut funds for the office that oversees national labs.
