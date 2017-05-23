Energy Sec. Perry Pushes Research Lab...

Energy Sec. Perry Pushes Research Lab Funding

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: USA Today

Energy Secretary Rick Perry toured the Oak Ridge, Tennessee National Laboratory, tested vehicles with 3-D printed parts, and called for more research lab funds. President Trump's budget would cut funds for the office that oversees national labs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Y-12 Messing Around (Mar '14) 8 hr What 7
Snitch roll call 8 hr What 12
Redneck invasion 8 hr What 6
dweezy and that anna girl 8 hr peeps these days 1
best tailback to play for oak ridge (Jun '12) 10 hr Anapus Poore 170
fake authors 2 (May '16) Sun Hagatha Christie 72
Tyler crispy May 20 Grimy Phoxx 2
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC