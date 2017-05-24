Dodging the Roadkill: Riding the Devi...

Dodging the Roadkill: Riding the Devil's Triangle

Wednesday May 24

On a beautiful Saturday in May, up on the Cumberland Plateau just north of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, I joined a group of fellow bikers to ride the notorious Devil's Triangle. I've only been riding since January of 2016, and since I took to my "journey" I've logged over 41,000 miles.

