Community invited to church fundraiser May 19
The community is invited to attend the Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church fundraiser auction on Friday, May 19. it will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. in the social hall of ORUUC, located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Entry fee is $5 for adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tricia burdick (Oct '16)
|25 min
|Grimy Phoxx
|43
|Brittany
|53 min
|nutinurbutt
|27
|what ever happened to Eric Higgins AKA Pluke? (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|stickthoseneedles...
|27
|Matt Hensley
|20 hr
|Wrong
|11
|Y-12 Messing Around (Mar '14)
|23 hr
|I know
|4
|If you are a female, who are the men to stay aw...
|Wed
|NeedToKnow
|54
|what happened in the hood tonight?
|Tue
|bingo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC