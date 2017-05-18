Community invited to church fundraise...

Community invited to church fundraiser May 19

Friday May 12

The community is invited to attend the Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church fundraiser auction on Friday, May 19. it will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. in the social hall of ORUUC, located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Entry fee is $5 for adults.

