Oak Ridge native, Red Sox prospect in...

Oak Ridge native, Red Sox prospect injured in car accident

The Minor League Baseball organization confirmed that Kevin Steen was involved in a serious car accident outside Fort Myers, Florida late Wednesday night. They said the extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

