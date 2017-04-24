Mum reveals heartbreaking moment she heard daughter had been murdered and dumped down 125ft mines...
A heartbroken mother has spoken for the first time about her devastation after discovering her murdered daughter had been strangled and dumped down a 125ft mine shaft. The teenager went missing in June 2014, and for two long, torturous months her family and husband Jon, also a Marine, desperately waited for news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ralpheal Coffey (Oct '13)
|9 hr
|Wildcat 1994
|94
|420 night at Crafter"s Brew
|9 hr
|Wildcat 1994
|4
|Crafter's Brew
|13 hr
|Con Hunley
|41
|Brandi Johnson (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|hey
|2
|bad cops in or (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Grimy Phoxx
|17
|Oak Ridge Flea Market? (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Grimy Phoxx
|23
|Best gym and/or trainer
|Tue
|Ridger
|15
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC