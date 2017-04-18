Lore Heavilin FORGIVES brute who kill...

Lore Heavilin FORGIVES brute who killed her daughter

9 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'He's taken so much from me - he's not having my heart too': Mother's astonishing grace as she FORGIVES brute who killed her teenage daughter and dumped her body in a mineshaft A mother has forgiven the Marine thug who strangled her teenage daughter and dumped her down a 125 foot mineshaft. Lore Heavilin's married 19-year-old daughter, Erin Corwin was having an affair with her neighbour Christopher Lee, 27, when she went missing in June 2014.

