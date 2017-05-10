Fourth and Goal - Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive
Since founding the Dukes of Drive several years back, Terry Baucom has kept the charts hot with a series of number one singles released in advance of the band's debut album. When you have the most played bluegrass song in the nation two years in a row , you know you've got to be doing something right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the road to destruction is very wide meaning a ...
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|21
|Emory valley center how is it to work here? (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|John Boy
|38
|Randall Tisdale (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|WarningWomen
|5
|David Lynn
|7 hr
|tommylikepills
|5
|Oak Ridge Music Forum (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|Uh Muuuuurica
|31
|Meagan Francis Hopper - Kroger
|Thu
|Excuse me
|3
|If you are a female, who are the men to stay aw...
|Thu
|Trash
|51
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC