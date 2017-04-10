First 3D-printed excavator made at la...

First 3D-printed excavator made at laboratory

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

And now, the creative minds at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee are thinking big with their newest printing projects. "It demonstrates the art of what's possible," ORNL's Brian Post said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crafter's Brew 8 hr Opi 27
Crack house an meth labs 19 hr Ohdybcs 2
What happened to Walmart guy? Fri Alley22 10
Wreck in oak ridge Thu Truthteller 7
tee higgens basketball player--- is not respect... Apr 13 nunya 9
Sneaking around? Apr 13 Done 1
child raper- richard bradley howe Apr 13 Hangem High 19
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC