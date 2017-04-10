Driver killed in Oak Ridge crash
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on State Route 95, just south of White Wing Road. According to a preliminary investigation, police said the driver of a four-door sedan traveling southbound on State Route 95 crossed over a double yellow line and struck the trailer of a semi-truck in the northbound lane.
