Driver killed in Oak Ridge crash

Monday Apr 10

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on State Route 95, just south of White Wing Road. According to a preliminary investigation, police said the driver of a four-door sedan traveling southbound on State Route 95 crossed over a double yellow line and struck the trailer of a semi-truck in the northbound lane.

