Crime 19 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Sentencing delayed in fatal fireworks crowd crash

Tuesday Apr 11

Sentencing has been delayed for an Oak Ridge man convicted of driving his truck into a crowd of people after a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. A jury found Lee Cromwell guilty on one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault in connection with the 2015 incident.

