Crime 19 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Sentencing delayed in fatal fireworks crowd crash
Sentencing has been delayed for an Oak Ridge man convicted of driving his truck into a crowd of people after a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. A jury found Lee Cromwell guilty on one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault in connection with the 2015 incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bad cops in or (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Orpd
|12
|Markell swicegood (May '16)
|3 hr
|Boiiii
|3
|Walter Bunch (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Walter bunch
|11
|Hiring
|15 hr
|Hello sunshine
|19
|Lying on an obituary
|15 hr
|Hello sunshine
|12
|Oak Ridge Housing Study
|16 hr
|Really
|2
|Crafter's Brew
|17 hr
|Levi Strauss
|36
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC