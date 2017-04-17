Atom-smashing scientists areunnerved ...

Atom-smashing scientists areunnerved by harsh Trump budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Oak Ridge, TN - On a hill above the main campus of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory is a sprawling complex called the Spallation Neutron Source. President Trump's fiscal 2018 budget outline, released last month, envisions a dramatically smaller federal investment in science and medicine, while boosting spending on the military and reserving billions for a wall on the Mexico border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Yardley and Patrick Ford 1 hr JustCurious 1
Christopher Todd Hudson (Dec '10) 9 hr QueenOfHearts 61
Tiffany sharp 10 hr Tails 3
Chad Tarwater (Feb '13) 11 hr Hereitcums 17
Brittany humphrey 15 hr Jay 6
tee higgens basketball player--- is not respect... 15 hr Brittany 10
child raper- richard bradley howe 19 hr Grimy Phoxx 21
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC