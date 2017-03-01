Summer Academy to teach math, science, technology

The Mississippi Appalachian Regional Commission will give another group of students and teachers a chance to partner with top scientists this summer. Eighth- and 11th-grade students interested in math, science and technology who attend a public school in the 24 county ARC Mississippi region can apply to attend the 2017 Appalachian Regional Commission/Oak Ridge National Laboratory Summer Math-Science-Technology Institute and Summer Science Academy.

