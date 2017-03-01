Summer Academy to teach math, science, technology
The Mississippi Appalachian Regional Commission will give another group of students and teachers a chance to partner with top scientists this summer. Eighth- and 11th-grade students interested in math, science and technology who attend a public school in the 24 county ARC Mississippi region can apply to attend the 2017 Appalachian Regional Commission/Oak Ridge National Laboratory Summer Math-Science-Technology Institute and Summer Science Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petes fashions
|34 min
|Just wondering
|20
|trump best president ever
|54 min
|disappointed
|35
|Oak Ridge vs Bearden
|5 hr
|Go Cats Go
|1
|Bryson's closet
|13 hr
|Knows
|3
|no more freebies for blacks and Mexicans
|18 hr
|eatthisanddie
|56
|Sarah Shellie Johnson (Sep '13)
|18 hr
|4lolz
|36
|TV/trangenderism in Oak Ridge
|Tue
|Doc CiS
|38
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC