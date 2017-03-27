Physician assistant who worked at Mar...

Physician assistant who worked at Maryville 'pill mill' gets three years probation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Daily Times

Dozens of friends and family members filed into a small federal courtroom Friday afternoon, filling it to capacity and leading court staff to turn several away. Packed into courtroom benches or waiting nervously in the hallway, they were all there to support a former physician assistant being sentenced in a drug distribution conspiracy linked to his work at a Maryville "pill mill."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Dunlap 2 hr David dunlap 7
Review: Venice Pizza Subs & Ice Cream (Nov '08) 4 hr Anonymous 11
Hiring 5 hr ajdhd 6
Do not buy wood carvings from druggies at hilltop 17 hr Sad 12
trump best president ever Tue DLTTN 48
Nicole Winch Tue GirlBye06 1
Meth heads and crackheads Tue Mr Timbulous 20
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC