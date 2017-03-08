ORNL, HTS International Corporation t...

ORNL, HTS International Corporation to Collaborate on Manufacturing Research

Read more: Newswise

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., March 10, 2017-HTS International Corporation and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed an agreement to explore potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing research. The memorandum of understanding follows HTS's recent decision to locate its headquarters and production operations in a Knox County business park adjacent to DOE's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at ORNL.

Oak Ridge, TN

