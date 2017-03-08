Oak Ridge police search for missing 1...

Oak Ridge police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The boy was last seen in the area of E. Tennessee Avenue. He is described as a while male with red hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Walmart guy? 26 min ShellyCakeMaker 1
mmc nurses 5 west (Sep '11) 1 hr NickBallz 16
Stop with the rocks 1 hr NickBallz 3
Do not buy wood carvings from druggies at hilltop 6 hr JJJ 13
Hiring 10 hr Clan313 16
Nicole Bradford (Oct '13) 15 hr Grimy Phoxx 40
*Michelle Obama* for President 2021 17 hr What 13
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC