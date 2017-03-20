Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to...
Wrapping five years of demolition activities at a former uranium enrichment processing facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, found unwanted, unexpected radiation sent in sludge through city sewers and to its waste treatment plant. Technetium-99 , a product of nuclear fission, is a long-lived radioactive material that is of concern because of its mobility in the environment.
