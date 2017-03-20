Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uran...

Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

Wrapping five years of demolition activities at a former uranium enrichment processing facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, found unwanted, unexpected radiation sent in sludge through city sewers and to its waste treatment plant. Technetium-99 , a product of nuclear fission, is a long-lived radioactive material that is of concern because of its mobility in the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emory valley center how is it to work here? (Jan '15) 1 hr FatherGrady 28
mexican women are the best 1 hr truth 1
Oak Ridge Nudes 1 hr Curious 3
Do not buy wood carvings from druggies at hilltop 3 hr Poppie 6
Best lineman at orhs 5 hr Mark 19
Tolerant Liberals intolerant of others 8 hr TrumPence 2
Wiccan Covens (Mar '09) 8 hr What 89
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC