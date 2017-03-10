Knoxville man arrested in Oak Ridge o...

Knoxville man arrested in Oak Ridge on child rape charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville man was arrested Friday afternoon after being indicted on multiple charges of child rape and aggravated sexual battery. James Alonso, 33, was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. in Oak Ridge by the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best gym and/or trainer 1 hr KLFO 1
Hiring 2 hr What 18
Meth heads and crackheads 2 hr CoalOakTon 22
What happened to Walmart guy? 3 hr Granmarier 4
*Michelle Obama* for President 2021 14 hr TN Voter 14
mmc nurses 5 west (Sep '11) Tue NickBallz 16
Stop with the rocks Tue NickBallz 3
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC