Knoxville man arrested in Oak Ridge on child rape charges
A Knoxville man was arrested Friday afternoon after being indicted on multiple charges of child rape and aggravated sexual battery. James Alonso, 33, was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. in Oak Ridge by the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.
