Bill to require non-citizen label on licenses dead for year
A bill seeking to require prominent labeling of Tennessee driver's licenses held by people without permanent residency status is dead for the year. Republican Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge told the House Finance Subcommittee on Wednesday he will put his bill off until next year because of uncertain support on the panel.
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best gym and/or trainer
|34 min
|Jerm
|11
|child raper- richard bradley howe
|1 hr
|NoTrust
|16
|Crafter's Brew
|3 hr
|Lot
|19
|Taavian Booker (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|What
|22
|Meth heads and crackheads
|Sun
|Herp
|23
|Wildcat basketball
|Apr 8
|Whocares
|9
|If you are a female, who are the men to stay aw...
|Apr 7
|Cindy
|49
