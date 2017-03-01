Alexander Votes To Confirm Rick Perry...

Alexander Votes To Confirm Rick Perry To Serve As U.S. Secretary Of Energy

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on his vote to confirm former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve as U.S. Secretary of Energy: "I've known Rick Perry for a long time and am pleased the Senate has voted to confirm him as Energy Secretary.

