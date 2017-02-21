Voyager 1 captured first image of Enc...

Voyager 1 captured first image of Enceladus plume in 1980

Researchers have discovered the Voyager 1 probe captured a tantalising image of giant plumes on the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladues in 1980 - but it wasn't spotted until today. Ted Stryke, a philosophy professor at Roane State Community College in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, revealed the discovery on the Planetary Society's blog.

