Voyager 1 captured first image of Enceladus plume in 1980
Researchers have discovered the Voyager 1 probe captured a tantalising image of giant plumes on the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladues in 1980 - but it wasn't spotted until today. Ted Stryke, a philosophy professor at Roane State Community College in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, revealed the discovery on the Planetary Society's blog.
