Tennessee State Representative Joe Pi...

Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts Files Several Important Pieces of Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts has sponsored fifteen bills this legislative session and over the next few weeks we will send out a series of updates explaining the proposals and providing an update on their progress in the system. Property Tax Relief for Veterans, Disabled and Elderly Homeowners - House Bill 20/Senate Bill 23 is our attempt to undo the changes made to this program in 2015 by the passage of the "Save the Tax Relief Act", sponsored by Rep. John Ragan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carmen Delong 6 hr Christina DeLong 16
Tricia burdick 7 hr Buddy 10
Dmantiz Bowser 19 hr Larry 2
Randall Tisdale (Jun '16) 19 hr Grimy Phoxx 4
no more freebies for blacks and Mexicans Mon truth 54
Oak Ridge Observer Mon keeping it real 25
Best lineman at orhs Mon concerned fan 10
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC