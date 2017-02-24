Tennessee lawmaker says bathroom bills no longer needed
Tennessee's lieutenant governor says the Trump administration's decision to lift protections for transgender students negates the need for the state to pass a bathroom bill. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, a Republican from Oak Ridge, said Thursday that pending state legislation is no longer needed because of the Trump administration's move Wednesday.
