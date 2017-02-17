Smoke alarm saves Oak Ridge family from house fire
An Oak Ridge family made it out of their burning house overnight thanks to a smoke alarm that had been installed by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. The fire was reported on Newberry Circle just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.
