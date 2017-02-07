Protomet celebrates 20th anniversary with expansion, growth and new products

Protomet Corporation, an Oak Ridge, Tenn.-based engineering, manufacturing and technology company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with new products, new equipment, expansion and rapid growth. In the past 12 months, Protomet has invested more than $4 million in new equipment to expand capabilities including a multi-pallet 5-axis machining center, which the company says brings a new level of automation to the Oak Ridge plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.