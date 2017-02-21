Presidential visits and ties to East Tennessee Read Story Leslie Ackerson
While we may know it more for its shopping deals and day off from school, Presidents Day is meant to pay tribute to our nation's leaders. While Tennessee hasn't been the birthplace of any presidents yet, the state has been considered home for several of our nation's leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did Ritter and Biloski split?
|35 min
|Brit
|4
|OR JC Penny's closing in two months
|1 hr
|Ridger
|13
|TV/trangenderism in Oak Ridge
|5 hr
|Skippy
|28
|any1 kno if WE CAN DIG IT BOBCAT SERVICE GARY J...
|6 hr
|Jump
|2
|Libtards from Oregon and everywhere else.....
|7 hr
|Snowflake
|7
|Christina Britt
|11 hr
|Treeve
|1
|Vermont Ave
|18 hr
|Meat
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC