Oak Ridge director to step down
The longtime director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory will leave this summer to take an executive position at the firm that helps run the lab. Dr. Thom Mason, said the laboratory in a Feb. 24 statement, will step down in in July to become senior vice president for laboratory operations at Battelle.
