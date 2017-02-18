Oak Ridge childrena s museum holds In...

Oak Ridge childrena s museum holds International Festival

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

With entertainment, food, craft vendors and activities from all over the world, the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge has a little something for everyone at their International Festival. The festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 461 West Outer Dr. in Oak Ridge.

