Man Convicted of Plowing Truck into C...

Man Convicted of Plowing Truck into Crowded Parking Lot

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: WIMZ-FM Knoxville

A 65-year-old man who plowed his pickup through a crowded parking lot, killing one man and injuring several others, has been convicted by an Anderson County Jury. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that jurors Wednesday found Lee Cromwell guilty of vehicular homicide for killing 37-year-old James Robinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Heiberg Democrat I AM 1 hr USA-1 11
Lee Cromwell guilty! 5 hr Grimy Phoxx 3
grimmy fox 6 hr camal cock 13
Carmen Delong 10 hr Cat Fan 19
matte black primer mustang 11 hr Grimy Phoxx 2
Meeno 21 hr Bigcease 1
If you are a female, who are the men to stay aw... 22 hr Hmm 37
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC