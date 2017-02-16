Man Convicted of Plowing Truck into Crowded Parking Lot
A 65-year-old man who plowed his pickup through a crowded parking lot, killing one man and injuring several others, has been convicted by an Anderson County Jury. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that jurors Wednesday found Lee Cromwell guilty of vehicular homicide for killing 37-year-old James Robinson.
