Kalinin, Paranthaman Elected Materials Research Society Fellows
OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2017 -- Two researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Sergei Kalinin and Mariappan Parans Paranthaman, have been elected fellows of the Materials Research Society . The professional society, which limits fellows to 0.2 percent of the MRS membership, is dedicated to the worldwide advancement of materials research.
