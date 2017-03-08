Heritage High School girls compete in tower engineering challenge
William Blount High School juniors Kayla Faircloth, Rachel Garner, LeAnn Arwood, Olivia Kline, Kinsey O'Brian and Shyla Newport build a tower with index cards, paper clips and staples, competing to build the highest tower during Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at the Y-12 Visitor Center in Oak Ridge on Feb. 23. Heritage High School students Savanah Bradburn, Cassie Weldon, Athena Guinn, Haley Neubert and Emilie Edmonds compete to build a high tower as part of Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at the Y-12 Visitor Center in Oak Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheating husband
|1 hr
|Jean
|6
|Anyone know angelique Mcnutt?
|2 hr
|Lily Metarsundae
|21
|Wiccan Covens (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Fargo Dakota
|85
|another Wildcat arrested
|4 hr
|Riley Helmstetter
|16
|trump best president ever
|5 hr
|Doctor Maurk
|41
|mexican jokes
|10 hr
|Thor156
|20
|Review: Venice Pizza Subs & Ice Cream (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|Thor156
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC