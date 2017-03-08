Heritage High School girls compete in tower engineering challenge

William Blount High School juniors Kayla Faircloth, Rachel Garner, LeAnn Arwood, Olivia Kline, Kinsey O'Brian and Shyla Newport build a tower with index cards, paper clips and staples, competing to build the highest tower during Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at the Y-12 Visitor Center in Oak Ridge on Feb. 23. Heritage High School students Savanah Bradburn, Cassie Weldon, Athena Guinn, Haley Neubert and Emilie Edmonds compete to build a high tower as part of Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at the Y-12 Visitor Center in Oak Ridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.