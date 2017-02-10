Exhibit features African Americans du...

Exhibit features African Americans during Manhattan Project

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will be hosting "Atomic Integration," a photo exhibit on African-Americans during the Manhattan Project. The project was a top secret military operation that produced the atomic bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best lineman at orhs 1 hr concerned fan 10
best tailback to play for oak ridge (Jun '12) Sun Meth-back 164
Mark Heiberg Democrat I AM Sun USA-1 8
no more freebies for blacks and Mexicans Sat Cold hard truth 53
grimmy fox Fri Grimy Phoxx 9
Lisa downam Fri Wondering 2
Brittany humphrey Fri Bigal 4
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC