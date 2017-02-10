Exhibit features African Americans during Manhattan Project
The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will be hosting "Atomic Integration," a photo exhibit on African-Americans during the Manhattan Project. The project was a top secret military operation that produced the atomic bomb.
