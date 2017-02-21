Cyclist killed in Oak Ridge crash Read Story WBIR Staff
The Oak Ridge Police Department said an SUV hit a cyclist at the intersection of Highway 58 and Blair Road. Police shut down both lanes of the highway after the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OR JC Penny's closing in two months
|1 hr
|Treat
|9
|TV/trangenderism in Oak Ridge
|2 hr
|Snowflake
|14
|Why did Ritter and Biloski split?
|3 hr
|Alan
|3
|Libtards from Oregon and everywhere else.....
|4 hr
|Snowflake
|4
|Dr. Marky Maurk Phd Sociology, Associate Profe...
|8 hr
|Snowflake
|2
|Trumps not our President
|12 hr
|Baron Trump
|28
|Vermont Ave
|Fri
|vkBXI
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC