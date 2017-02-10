Black History Month: Oak Ridge to sho...

Black History Month: Oak Ridge to show life during Manhattan Project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The exhibition shows African-American life in the 1940s during the Manhattan Project. Oak Ridge Reservation , formerly known as the Clinton Engineer Works, was the home to the administrative and military headquarters for the project, according to the National Park Service .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Heiberg Democrat I AM 58 min no pity 12
illegal immigrants go back to your country 1 hr no pity 1
Tattoos in the better part of Knox and Anderson... 1 hr Citizen 2
Lisa downam 16 hr Wondering 4
Lee Cromwell guilty! 16 hr Ridger 9
grimmy fox Fri Grimy Phoxx 16
News Police: Oak Ridge stabbing was - justifiable ho... (Mar '10) Thu Alex Perez 37
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC