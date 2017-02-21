Autocomposites and the myth of $5/lb carbon fiber

When I started this job in September 2006, one of the first "composites truths" handed down to me from on high was this: Carbon fiber will not be applied to high-volume automotive structures until and unless the unit cost of said carbon fiber drops to or below US$5/lb. And if you ask any 10 composites industry veterans what the origin of this "truth" was, you will almost certainly get 10 different answers, ranging from the plausible - "Ford Motor Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.