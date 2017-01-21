Womena s March: Thousands to protest worldwide on Donald Trumpa s first day
A day after the inauguration, more than 200 men and women from the Knoxville-area are in Washington D.c. for the women's march on Washington. Organizers of Saturday's Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Ridge Observer
|43 min
|Grimy Phoxx
|21
|trump best president ever
|6 hr
|Buck
|2
|Dmantiz Bowser
|18 hr
|Dindufuffin
|1
|Brittany humphrey
|20 hr
|Jederrick
|1
|Pie Five
|21 hr
|Hmm
|4
|Looking for some p**sy
|22 hr
|Ison Change
|33
|the problem with oak ridge and there hypocrisy
|Wed
|Whodat
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC