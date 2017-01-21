Womena s March: Thousands to protest ...

Womena s March: Thousands to protest worldwide on Donald Trumpa s first day

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A day after the inauguration, more than 200 men and women from the Knoxville-area are in Washington D.c. for the women's march on Washington. Organizers of Saturday's Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

