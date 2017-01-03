U.S. Department of Energy Energy Department Transfers Land to City of ...

U.S. Department of Energy Energy Depa...

On December 30, 2016, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and City of Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch formalized an agreement to transfer the Department of Energy's American Museum of Science and Energy building, along with its 17.12-acres, to the City of Oak Ridge. In exchange, DOE will receive space from the City in order to continue its public education and outreach efforts.

