Top 5 stories of 2016 - No. 1: ORHS principal let go after lengthy absence

For four months Oak Ridge High School families were left without a principal and waited to see whether Paul Burke would be reinstated by the El Dorado Union High School District Board of Trustees. Burke was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 2, 2015, for unspecified reasons; the only clue the district gave was that the reasons were not criminal.

