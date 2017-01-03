Tennessee lawmakers to convene 110th ...

Tennessee lawmakers to convene 110th General Assembly Tuesday

42 min ago

State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a gubernatorial bid. Longtime Sen. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge is the Republican nominee to succeed Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey of Blountville.

