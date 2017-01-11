Tenn. lab discovers method to remove carbon from air Discovery is billed as new option to capture, store carbon and help combat global warming. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jvYpAf Using X-ray diffraction, Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Radu Custelcean analyzed the molecular structure of the guanidine compound and was surprised to find carbonate, a crystal that forms when carbon dioxide from air reacts with water.

