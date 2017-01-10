Suspect arrested moments after Oak Ridge restaurant robbery
Police were called to Hibachi Burger, 138 Randolph Road, in Grove Center around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The person who called 911 said a man with a pistol and a bandana over his face had demanded money and ran off with an unknown amount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Ridge Observer
|1 hr
|Doc Eyebolt
|11
|If you are a female, who are the men to stay aw...
|9 hr
|Tomater
|24
|kaitlyn pettry (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|4
|anyone kno a gary jackson
|21 hr
|Tomater
|9
|Carmen Delong
|Thu
|Wondering
|13
|Love Anastazia Presley
|Wed
|Tjs
|11
|fake authors 2 (May '16)
|Wed
|Hagatha Christie
|61
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC