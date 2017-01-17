Identities released of victims in Oak...

Identities released of victims in Oak Ridge crash that killed 3-year-old

There are 21 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Identities released of victims in Oak Ridge crash that killed 3-year-old. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on January 13 at the intersection of Emory Valley Road and Lafayette Drive. The three year-old that was killed was in an SUV.

Senseless

Wartburg, TN

#1 Tuesday Jan 17
If they had worried about putting their child in a car seat instead of their drug problems then this child would still be alive. Dad doesn't have a license but yet driving. Too many people in vehicle so not enough seat belts to buckle everyone. So who suffers? The child!! The 9 month old survived but back in the drug infested party house situation. Dad in and out of jail constantly. Neighbors have to complain always of the partying going on. People would die to have their own children and these pill head and heroin addicts didn't even care to buckle theirs up. Instead put him in their lap so their other ex convict drug heads could ride with them.

too much

United States

#2 Tuesday Jan 17
Gosh that's hard to read I didn't know them but I hope that isn't true devasted by this small child taken to soon

Seriously

Wartburg, TN

#3 Tuesday Jan 17
too much wrote:
Gosh that's hard to read I didn't know them but I hope that isn't true devasted by this small child taken to soon
It is very true. Look up Jason Braden on the Anderson county sheriff web site. He's in and out constant. And the newspaper clearly said child was not buckled up. He was thrown thru the windshield ejected from the SUV. Senseless tragedy. Makes me sick!!
too much

United States

#4 Wednesday Jan 18
Seriously wrote:
It is very true. Look up Jason Braden on the Anderson county sheriff web site. He's in and out constant. And the newspaper clearly said child was not buckled up. He was thrown thru the windshield ejected from the SUV. Senseless tragedy. Makes me sick!!
Then he needs charged WITH it drugs HAVE never been anything but heartache and so many are strung out you would think people would learn and a innocent child wouldn't have lost his life hope he didn't suffer
Sawit

Clinton, TN

#5 Wednesday Jan 18
Seriously wrote:
It is very true. Look up Jason Braden on the Anderson county sheriff web site. He's in and out constant. And the newspaper clearly said child was not buckled up. He was thrown thru the windshield ejected from the SUV. Senseless tragedy. Makes me sick!!
He was not thrown through the windshield, he was in the front seat. The first responders couldn't tell if he had been buckled in or not, but he obviously wasn't in the proper restraints.

The SUV was speeding and ran a red light, clipped the other car and hit the pole. The people in the car that got clipped didn't speak much English (Asians) but they didn't do anything wrong. I saw reported elsewhere that it was a head-on collision and it wasn't.
Seriously

United States

#6 Thursday Jan 19
Sawit wrote:
<quoted text>He was not thrown through the windshield, he was in the front seat. The first responders couldn't tell if he had been buckled in or not, but he obviously wasn't in the proper restraints.

The SUV was speeding and ran a red light, clipped the other car and hit the pole. The people in the car that got clipped didn't speak much English (Asians) but they didn't do anything wrong. I saw reported elsewhere that it was a head-on collision and it wasn't.
You are incorrect. Every news outlet said he was not in a car seat or booster and he was EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE. Does that not mean threw out of the vehicle. I've worked these calls and ejected means out of vehicle.
Sawit

Clinton, TN

#7 Thursday Jan 19
Seriously wrote:
You are incorrect. Every news outlet said he was not in a car seat or booster and he was EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE. Does that not mean threw out of the vehicle. I've worked these calls and ejected means out of vehicle.
I cannot help what the reports say, he was in the car. We were the vehicle behind the car that got clipped. We gave police statements.
Seriously

Wartburg, TN

#8 Thursday Jan 19
Either way he was NOT buckled up. He was killed senseless. No reason except neglect. And they sent the 9 month old right back in the situation.
ClintonAC

United States

#9 Thursday Jan 19
Seriously wrote:
It is very true. Look up Jason Braden on the Anderson county sheriff web site. He's in and out constant. And the newspaper clearly said child was not buckled up. He was thrown thru the windshield ejected from the SUV. Senseless tragedy. Makes me sick!!
He was not ejected through the window, and he was in a child safety restraint system.
ClintonAC

United States

#10 Thursday Jan 19
Seriously wrote:
You are incorrect. Every news outlet said he was not in a car seat or booster and he was EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE. Does that not mean threw out of the vehicle. I've worked these calls and ejected means out of vehicle.
Can u post the articles stating he wasn't in a carseat? I have yet to read any that say that. He may have not been buckled correctly or in the right kind BUT he was in one and was ejected to the front dash not outside of the vehicle. Justyn was placed in family custody and they lost custody.

present

United States

#11 Friday Jan 20
He was not in car seat. He was in front seat and there was more people in SUV than there was seat belts. I know this for fact. I was there.

Just curious

Oak Ridge, TN

#12 Friday Jan 20
ClintonAC wrote:
Can u post the articles stating he wasn't in a carseat? I have yet to read any that say that. He may have not been buckled correctly or in the right kind BUT he was in one and was ejected to the front dash not outside of the vehicle. Justyn was placed in family custody and they lost custody.
Are you saying they have just lost custody of the child that wasn't killed?

Geez

United States

#13 Monday Jan 23
ClintonAC wrote:
Can u post the articles stating he wasn't in a carseat? I have yet to read any that say that. He may have not been buckled correctly or in the right kind BUT he was in one and was ejected to the front dash not outside of the vehicle. Justyn was placed in family custody and they lost custody.
If the child was in the front then how do you know he was restrained in a car seat or seat belt, whether it was right or wrong?

Knowing how slow the court system works, how can a family lose custody that fast?
ClintonAC

United States

#14 Monday Jan 23
He was not in the front seat. He was in a carseat in the back with his brother and another adult. The other adult joshua selvidge was overdosed in the back cargo area. I have yet to read or watch 1 news report that stated he was not in a carseat. They all say it was unknown if he was or not. You people are idiot's
present

United States

#15 Monday Jan 23
ClintonAC wrote:
He was not in the front seat. He was in a carseat in the back with his brother and another adult. The other adult joshua selvidge was overdosed in the back cargo area. I have yet to read or watch 1 news report that stated he was not in a carseat. They all say it was unknown if he was or not. You people are idiot's
That's bullshat!! Plenty of stations said he was NOT PROPERLY RESTRAINED! And that there was more people in there than we're supposed to be to buckle up. He had no license. He hit the FRONT dash of the car. If buckled he would not have hit front dash. Get a grip

ClintonAC

Louisville, CO

#16 Tuesday Jan 24
Please post those articles then. He was ejected from his carseat that snapped in half. Ejected to the dash. Not outside of the vehicle. Let them grieve in peace whether they did wrong or not they deserve to get to grieve the death of their child you fING imbeciles! God forbid a tragedy happen to your family and YOU was NOT able to grieve in peace. So stop with the nonsense. Also nobody has been charged with anything as of yet. So until the facts come out keep your mouth shut before karma visits you
Grimy Phoxx

Oak Ridge, TN

#17 Tuesday Jan 24
Seriously wrote:
You are incorrect. Every news outlet said he was not in a car seat or booster and he was EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE. Does that not mean threw out of the vehicle. I've worked these calls and ejected means out of vehicle.
you can still see the spot on the light pole ware it hit .
present

United States

#18 Tuesday Jan 24
ClintonAC wrote:
Please post those articles then. He was ejected from his carseat that snapped in half. Ejected to the dash. Not outside of the vehicle. Let them grieve in peace whether they did wrong or not they deserve to get to grieve the death of their child you fING imbeciles! God forbid a tragedy happen to your family and YOU was NOT able to grieve in peace. So stop with the nonsense. Also nobody has been charged with anything as of yet. So until the facts come out keep your mouth shut before karma visits you
The facts! If I had a accident that's what it would be ACCIDENT! These drug infested pieces of trash CHOSE to drive without a license. The father is arrested constantly!!! He had one of the biggest heroin dealers ever in the car with him in the wreck! Any neighbor will tell you all they do is party constantly and do drugs! They were taking the guy to the hospital who OD'ed on the heroin!! I'm a responsible adult who buckles her kids in properly. I don't do drugs or drink. I have a license. And my kids come first. These INBECILES don't deserve to have children in their home. If he cared about his kids he would not be in jail constantly and driving without a license. You cannot post links here idiot or I would post the exact one where it says he was not buckled correctly. AND where it says there were 6 people in a car that buckled in 5 people! So you get your facts straight and shut up. Go to Anderson county sheriff website and see how many times he has been in jail and what he is arrested for all the time. Records speak volumes.
ClintonAC

Louisville, CO

#19 Wednesday Jan 25
I know how many times hes been arrested hes my family unfortunately. And if it is proven that he was high and if it was his fault im sure justice will be served. BUT they at least deserve to grieve their child. The car had 2 in front, babies in back and the overdosed guy in the cargo area. If those babies werent buckled correctly im sure the accident intervention team will prove that. So let them do their job. Im not taking up for anyone. Jr was in jail for both births of the boys. He isnt perfect by any means and they will find any drugs if any in his system. Let the police do their job and dont believe everything you read or see online. We are not at liberty to judge others. That is GOD's job to place judgement not us.
ClintonAC

Louisville, CO

#20 Wednesday Jan 25
2 in front, babies and 1 adult in back, josh selvidge in cargo area******
