Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2017 -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam visited the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory today to congratulate the ORNL team involved in the discovery of the element tennessine, named in recognition of the vital contributions of the state of Tennessee to the international search for new superheavy elements. UT-Battelle, the managing contractor of ORNL, is marking the discovery by providing more than 1,000 public middle schools and high schools in Tennessee with new charts of the periodic table.

