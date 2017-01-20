Growth Accelerates Need for Road Proj...

Growth Accelerates Need for Road Projects

Tennessee's lieutenant governor-in-waiting predicts Gov. Bill Haslam will propose a modest fuel-tax increase in early 2017 to bolster the state's road and bridge construction program. Republican Sen. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge, the Senate's outgoing Budget Committee chairman and likely next Senate speaker, says his "reading of the tea leaves" projects Haslam asking legislators to raise gas and diesel taxes but equalize the rates, which are separated by 3 cents per gallon.

