Crystallization Method Offers New Option for Carbon Capture From Ambient Air
OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2017 - Scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have found a simple, reliable process to capture carbon dioxide directly from ambient air, offering a new option for carbon capture and storage strategies to combat global warming. Initially, the ORNL team was studying methods to remove environmental contaminants such as sulfate, chromate or phosphate from water.
