Anderson Countya s Sen. Randy McNally...

Anderson Countya s Sen. Randy McNally elected Tennessee Lt. Governor, Speaker of the Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

McNally, a republican from Oak Ridge, has represented Anderson, Loudon and part of Knox counties as a state senator. He was chair of the Joint Pensions and Insurance Committee and a member of the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone kno a gary jackson 3 hr family 8
Carmen Delong 7 hr Wondering 13
If you are a female, who are the men to stay aw... 9 hr Grimy Phoxx 16
Love Anastazia Presley Wed Tjs 11
kaitlyn pettry (Apr '13) Wed You know 2
fake authors 2 (May '16) Wed Hagatha Christie 61
Taavian Booker (Oct '15) Tue Block 19
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC