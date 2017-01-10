Anderson Countya s Sen. Randy McNally elected Tennessee Lt. Governor, Speaker of the Senate
McNally, a republican from Oak Ridge, has represented Anderson, Loudon and part of Knox counties as a state senator. He was chair of the Joint Pensions and Insurance Committee and a member of the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.
