4-year-old child killed in Oak Ridge crash
A 4-year-old child is dead and five others are hurt after a two car collision at the intersection of Emory Valley Road and Lafayette Drive in Oak Ridge Friday afternoon. Police say four adults and one child that were in an SUV involved in the crash have been taken to UT Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chick at Mcdonalds
|7 hr
|Pickles
|1
|Heather Hansard (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|Luckytucky
|24
|Looking for some p**sy
|9 hr
|Pickles
|26
|Kim Roach
|11 hr
|JJ jetplain
|2
|anyone kno a gary jackson
|15 hr
|Confused
|10
|should oak ridge school maintenance and custod...
|22 hr
|thats the truth
|7
|Gary Jackson, JR(son of Gary Jacskon sr arrest... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Family
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC