4-year-old child killed in Oak Ridge crash

A 4-year-old child is dead and five others are hurt after a two car collision at the intersection of Emory Valley Road and Lafayette Drive in Oak Ridge Friday afternoon. Police say four adults and one child that were in an SUV involved in the crash have been taken to UT Medical Center.

