Tower Of Power Performs With FBT
When the Knoxville Urban League needed a corporate event house to support its annual gala this year, they turned to Mike Brown, president of M&M Productions , for a turnkey event. Brown knew he needed a versatile system that would provide clarity and intelligibility for the many spoken presentations during the popular social event - while still being dynamic enough to support the powerhouse band, Tower of Power, for the concert portion of the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.
Add your comments below
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know angelique Mcnutt?
|2 hr
|ROCKYTOPSUX
|17
|What happened to the Green duo at Oak Ridge
|8 hr
|Shamrock
|1
|oak ridge code enforcement useless (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|better than you
|43
|Golds gym
|14 hr
|Low IQ
|3
|Whos the biggest sl*t in oakridge
|19 hr
|hoodlife
|12
|Cornbread the Wigger
|Wed
|ObBob
|3
|fake authors 2 (May '16)
|Wed
|Hagatha Christie
|58
Find what you want!
Search Oak Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC