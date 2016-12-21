Tower Of Power Performs With FBT

Tower Of Power Performs With FBT

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: ProSoundWeb

When the Knoxville Urban League needed a corporate event house to support its annual gala this year, they turned to Mike Brown, president of M&M Productions , for a turnkey event. Brown knew he needed a versatile system that would provide clarity and intelligibility for the many spoken presentations during the popular social event - while still being dynamic enough to support the powerhouse band, Tower of Power, for the concert portion of the evening.

