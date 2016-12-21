New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Oak Ridge
The Oak Ridge location marks the 17th opening of a new Sears Hometown Store this year and the 18th opening of a new store across all of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores formats. Unlike most retail concepts, Sears Hometown Stores combine the value, selection and services associated with larger retail stores but are owned and operated by a member of the local community.
Oak Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know angelique Mcnutt?
|2 hr
|ROCKYTOPSUX
|17
|What happened to the Green duo at Oak Ridge
|8 hr
|Shamrock
|1
|oak ridge code enforcement useless (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|better than you
|43
|Golds gym
|14 hr
|Low IQ
|3
|Whos the biggest sl*t in oakridge
|19 hr
|hoodlife
|12
|Cornbread the Wigger
|Wed
|ObBob
|3
|fake authors 2 (May '16)
|Wed
|Hagatha Christie
|58
