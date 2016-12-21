Neutrons Identify Key Ingredients of ...

Neutrons Identify Key Ingredients of the Quantum Spin Liquid Recipe

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Newswise

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2016-Neutron scattering studies of a rare earth metal oxide have identified fundamental pieces to the quantum spin liquid puzzle, revealing a better understanding of how and why the magnetic moments within these materials exhibit exotic behaviors such as failing to freeze into an ordered arrangement even near absolute zero temperatures. In a paper published in Nature Physics, a team of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Tennessee and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory used neutrons to examine the origins of unusual magnetic behavior in a rare earth-based metal oxide, ytterbium-magnesium-gallium-tetraoxide .

