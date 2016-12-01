Levi Kreis to Bring Home for the Holidays to Oak Ridge Playhouse
The 2nd Annual "Home For The Holidays" Tour will be hosted by The Oak Ridge Playhouse for two nights only. Tony Award winning Broadway and film actor Levi Kreis will be accompanied by locals Josh Howard and Jay Miller for a night of Christmas carols, holiday classics, and musical highlights from Levi's road to Broadway.
